Communications blockade in Kashmir lifted as situation remains peaceful

Communications blockade in the Kashmir valley imposed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure following the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was lifted on Friday night as the situation so far remained peaceful and under control.

Announcing this, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar thanked for public’s cooperation in maintaining law & order.

He tweeted; “Mobile service (voice call) and broadband shall open from today evening at 10pm”.

Telephone, mobile, internet and broadband services in Kashmir were suspended on Wednesday night to prevent spread of rumours. Restrictions were also put on movement of people.