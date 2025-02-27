Communal tension in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on Mahashivratri: Governor intervenes

A dispute over the installation of loudspeakers during Mahashivratri celebrations in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district escalated into communal violence, with incidents of stone-pelting and arson reported. While tensions ran high, officials confirmed that no casualties occurred.

The district administration responded swiftly, deploying additional security forces and arresting three individuals linked to the violence.

According to Ichak Block Development Officer (BDO) Santosh Kumar, the altercation began when a group attempted to install loudspeakers near a roadside, leading to an argument that quickly turned violent. The police moved in to disperse the crowd and restore order. The authorities assured everyone that the situation was under control.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar raised the matter with Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting at Raj Bhavan, expressing concern over law and order in the state.

He urged the government to take decisive measures to prevent further unrest.

Meanwhile, the issue also resonated in the state assembly, with Barkatha MLA Amit Kumar Yadav questioning the government’s handling of the situation and demanding stricter preventive measures.

With the region now under heightened security, officials continue to engage with community leaders to maintain peace and curb misinformation. The administration has reinforced police patrolling in sensitive areas, urging citizens to refrain from spreading rumours.

While normalcy has been restored, the incident underscores the fragile communal fabric of the region and the pressing need for proactive governance to avert such conflicts in the future.