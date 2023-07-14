Democratic system in India getting stronger: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday told Rajasthan’s legislators and political leaders that the democratic system in India was continuously getting stronger as the country is moving forward in its developmental journey with democratic methods while incorporating the world’s largest diversity.

The President was addressing a seminar on the ‘Role of Key Constitutional Functionaries of Rajasthan Legislature in Strengthening Democracy’ which was organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA-Rajasthan Branch) to mark the birth centenary of former Vice President late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat here.

Recalling late Shekhawat’s contribution in legislature, the President underlined: “Bhairon Singh Shekhawat has left an indelible mark of his towering personality not only in the politics of Rajasthan but the whole country. As the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, he envisioned and implemented many schemes for the development of the state and for the welfare of people.”

“As the Vice-President of India, Shekhawat carried out the high traditions of the Indian Parliament and also enriched them. He played an important role in shaping the destiny of Rajasthan and the country. His ideals are exemplary for all the people’s representatives of our country,” she said.

President Murmu said that during the 75 years since independence, India has kept its democratic values strong while facing all the challenges. She said that the biggest proof of the vibrancy of Indian democracy are the General Elections. In the 17th Lok Sabha elections in 2019, 61.3 crore voters used their franchise, which was a record, she said, adding for the first time, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed the 100 mark. She expressed confidence that this number would increase further. The President said that in India’s democratic system, representation has been provided to all the people of society, especially the backward and weaker sections and women. Advertisement According to the President the Panchayati Raj system has been playing a fundamental role in the democracy. Today, out of more than 31.5 lakh elected representatives in more than 2.75 lakh local rural bodies, 46 percent are women. The President said that the people of Rajasthan as well as their representatives have played an important role in the success of Indian democracy. She was confident that the people of Rajasthan would strengthen the values of parliamentary democracy and would continue to contribute to the development of the state and the country. Among others who spoke on the occasion included Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, the Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, and Leader of Opposition R S Rathore. CPA-Rajasthan’s Secretary Sanyam Lodha, Rajasthan Ministers and MLAs from different parties were present in the event.