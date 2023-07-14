Democratic system in India getting stronger: President Murmu

Justice Bhuyan and Justice Venkatanarayana Bhatti sworn in as SC judges
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Venkatanarayana Bhatti were administered the oath by the Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.
President Murmu said that during the 75 years since independence, India has kept its democratic values strong while facing all the challenges. She said that the biggest proof of the vibrancy of Indian democracy are the General Elections.
In the 17th Lok Sabha elections in 2019, 61.3 crore voters used their franchise, which was a record, she said, adding for the first time, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed the 100 mark. She expressed confidence that this number would increase further.
The President said that in India’s democratic system, representation has been provided to all the people of society, especially the backward and weaker sections and women.
According to the President the Panchayati Raj system has been playing a fundamental role in the democracy. Today, out of more than 31.5 lakh elected representatives in more than 2.75 lakh local rural bodies, 46 percent are women.
The President said that the people of Rajasthan as well as their representatives have played an important role in the success of Indian democracy. She was confident that the people of Rajasthan would strengthen the values of parliamentary democracy and would continue to contribute to the development of the state and the country.
Among others who spoke on the occasion included Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, the Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, and Leader of Opposition R S Rathore. CPA-Rajasthan’s Secretary Sanyam Lodha, Rajasthan Ministers and MLAs from different parties were present in the event.
