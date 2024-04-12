“Common man did not gain anything from BJP govt”: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 just days away, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday expressed confidence in the victory of the Congress party and claimed that the common man has not gained anything from the ruling BJP government at Centre, and as a result, they will react to this, he said.

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka Minister said, “Comparatively to the previous elections, this time it’s different. We could see there is a change in their (people’s) perception. There is a change in terms of their decision-making. Now they’re looking more towards Congress. In this particular constituency Tumkur, we are going to win. People feel that the prices of essential commodities have gone up. It may be the feeling of GST on different commodities and also nothing is happening in terms of the normal life of an ordinary citizen. And I would imagine this would be the same scenario throughout the country.”

“A common man feels that nothing happened to him personally. So naturally, he would react to that or respond to that, you know, after 10 years of governance of Modiji, I think the common man has not gained anything extra,” he added.

Parameshwara hit out at the BJP-led central government over the promise of providing local employment to 6500 people through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and alleged that the employment promise has not been fulfilled.

“HAL helicopter factory was conceived during the time of Dr Manmohan Singh when AK Antony was the Defence Minister. Later the government changed and PM Modi came to power. PM Modi came and laid the foundation stone and said in his announcement that in 18 months we will launch the first helicopter from here, even after 5 years we are waiting. They had promised to provide local employment to 6500 people, I don’t think it happened,” he said.

Accusing the ruling BJP-led government of taking political advantage in everything, the Karnataka Minister said, “There is in everything whatever so far they have done, they’ve taken political advantage of it. And they look at their you know, their outlook is towards politics. I mean, this is unfortunate. You know, as a nation, as a Prime Minister as a government, which is in position. You know, it’s your duty to see that country develop.”

“You should see that society develops that is your fundamental duty that is what you promised to people. So there is no speciality. But our concern is, you know, in what way it is. That is what our concern is,” Parameshwara added.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes on June 4.