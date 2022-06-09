Comments against Prophet Muhammad don’t reflect the government’s views: MEA

With the controversy over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries Prophet Muhammad refusing to die down, New Delhi today made it clear that their comments do not reflect the views of the Government of India.

“We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments don’t reflect the views of the government. This has been conveyed to our (foreign) interlocutors,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said India has also drawn the attention of the foreign governments toward the action taken by the BJP against its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party’s media head in charge Naveen Jindal. ”Action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets,” he said.

On reports that Indian nationals were being targeted in certain countries in the wake of the remarks made by the suspended BJP leaders, the spokesperson said the government was continuously monitoring the situation to ensure the security of Indian nationals and Indian assets.

The spokesperson denied that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of the remarks made against the Prophet at his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi yesterday.

But the Iranian media said Abdollahian raised the issue of the “negative atmosphere” triggered by “disrespectful” comments on the Prophet at his meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The Indian side reaffirmed the government’s respect for Prophet Mohammad, saying the offenders would be “dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson”.