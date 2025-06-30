Colorful kites adorn Puri skyline during Rath Yatra

As the grand Rath Yatra began in Puri, the sky near Light House Square turned bright and colorful with a special kite-flying festival held on the beach.

The event was organized by Planet Development Foundation (PDF) 2.0, a group dedicated to the well-being of people and the planet.

Many large and beautifully shaped kites including panthers, long centipedes, and one with the word “Bharat” soared high above the sea, drawing smiles from tourists and locals alike.

Each kite carried a message of peace and happiness to celebrate the divine journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

“We wanted to wish everyone a Happy Rath Yatra with this kite festival,” said Sonali Prayadarsini, a core team member of PDF 2.0. “As the deities embark on their annual journey, we also want to spread joy and good wishes to everyone.”

Jassy, a kite flyer who has been part of such events for years, said, “Flying kites with messages during Rath Yatra is something I love. People enjoy watching them, especially the children and those taking selfies.”

The event was hosted by Kite Mine, with support from groups like Rotary, All Things Odisha, Kosher Opticals, and Netrika. It brought fun and joy to the beach, adding to the festive spirit of Puri during the Rath Yatra.