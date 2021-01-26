Following the violent clashes between farmers and police in Delhi on Tuesday, the Congress again hit out at the Modi government for the “collision” with the people over the contentious farm laws and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

In a statement, party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said there is no place for violence in democracy and it is good that agitating farmers have separated themselves who have indulged in hooliganism.

“The farmers should make their target clear and non-violence and satyagraha is the root cause of success of this agitation. We hope that this path will make way for withdrawal of farm laws.

“The Congress believes that from the last 61 days, the collision between public and government is not good in democracy, and the government will be compelled come out from its arrogance and listen to the voice of people,” it said.

Farmers on Tuesday swarmed into the Red Fort in New Delhi during a ‘tractor rally’ here on the Republic Day even as police tried to prevent them from driving towards central Delhi, leading to clashes.

The farmers barged into the 17th century monument, climbed up its ramparts and waved farmer union flags and banners and even hoisted a pennant.