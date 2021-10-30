Follow Us:
Colleges, schools in J&K named after martyrs & eminent personalities

The Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir valley have been asked to monitor the naming of these institutions.

SNS | Jammu | October 30, 2021 3:59 pm

Photo: Twitter

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the naming of 76 schools, colleges and roads after martyrs and eminent personalities. This is the first time that the government has honoured the martyrs.

The Government Women College at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu has been named after famous Dogri poet Padma Sachdev.

Among other institutions, the government degree college, Kulgam, has been named after police inspector Mohammad Altaf Dar who was martyred in a terror attack.

The government higher secondary school (Girls), Udhampur, has been named after Captain Tushar Mahajan who was martyred while fighting terrorists.

The administration had recently decided to name institutions in memory of martyrs and eminent personalities.

