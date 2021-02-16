After remaining shut for almost the entire academic session last year, colleges in Kashmir reopened on Monday with rotational attendance of students and strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Attendance was low as the college managements have staggered the classes to prevent rush of students.

Academics in Jammu and Kashmir have been hit hard for the past two years ~ first after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 followed by restrictions imposed as a result of Covid-19.

Educational institutions opened for a couple of days last year after a long stretched curfew and restrictions that was followed by Covid-19 lockdown.

Thereafter, the authorities announced winter vacations for colleges in Kashmir.The authorities at Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College, Bemina, in Srinagar had on Wednesday announced classes for different semesters on rotational basis.

The college has scheduled second semester classes on Monday and Tuesday, those of fourth semester on Wednesday and Thursday and sixth semester classes on Friday and Saturday. The Amar Singh College and SP College in Srinagar too have announced a staggered attendance of students as a precautionary measure to contain Covid-19 spread.

Several students have preferred to go in for online classes.