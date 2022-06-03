College girl arrested on charges of attempting chain snatching in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Police have arrested a girl student and two of her friends on charges of attempting to snatch a chain to pay a loan amount of Rs 5,000 in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred within the confines of the Nandini Layout police station, according to authorities. All three defendants are in the process of completing their education.

The accused is a final-year Bcom student from Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram neighborhood. The accused attempted to grab the gold chain of an elderly woman near BHEL Mini Colony five days ago.

Following the verification of CCTV evidence, the police traced down and detained the suspect. The defendant had put Rs 15,000 into an online trading software. They made money at first but then lost money.

They used a lending app to get a Rs 15,000 loan to invest in online trading. They refunded Rs 10,000 and then turned to crime to recover the remaining Rs 5,000 from the loan.

The accused looked on the Internet for an appropriate crime to try out for quick money and settled on-chain snatching.

After approaching her under the premise of giving her a leaflet, the teenager masquerading as an NGO worker attempted to grab the old woman’s gold necklace. The girl bolted from the scene when the victim cried for aid.

She was able to flee the scene by riding a bike with a companion. However, they were later apprehended by the police.

The victim after listening to their story decided to take back her complaint, police sources said.

Police revealed that the students had secured good marks in exams and were good at academics. The woman sympathised with the students and decided to complete legal procedures to let the students off the hook.

(with inputs from IANS)