Cocaine worth 4.9 cr found concealed in footwear seized at Mumbai Airport

Officials of Mumbai Airport Customs succeeded in busting an International drug cartel with a seizure of cocaine worth Rs. 4.9 Crores from a female passenger who arrived from Kenya.

According to a customs official, the seized cocaine was found ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her footwear.

The customs official said the incident happened on September 29, when on secret information, the woman, who arrived from Kenya was intercepted at Mumbai Airport.

A thorough search was conducted during which cocaine was recovered secretly concealed in her sandal.

A total of 490 grams of cocaine worth Rs 4.9 Crores was recovered from her. Later, she was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Further probe is being carried out.