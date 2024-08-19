Coast Guard Chief Rakesh Pal passes away

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General Rakesh Pal (59) passed away due to cardiac arrest at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here .

He was in Chennai on Sunday in connection with an official ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. However, he reportedly collapsed at the airport in the afternoon while receiving Singh and efforts were made to revive him. Then, he was rushed to the RGGGH in an ambulance and was given first aid en-route.

Hospital sources said, Pal was taken to the operation theatre and doctors succeeded in getting his heart function. Following an angiogram, angioplasty was performed. But, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and passed away in the evening, the sources added.

The Defence Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the hospital and paid tributes. In his condolence message, Singh described Pal as ‘an able and committed officer’ whose leadership saw the ICG make great strides in strengthening the country’s maritime security.

In his distinguished career spanning 34 years, Pal took over as the 25th chief of the ICG in July last year. A Flag Officer, he commanded all classes of ships and held various key positions. He is credited with vast experience and knowledge.