COAS Gen Dwivedi leads Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at Noida Shaheed Smarak

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, presided over the Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Noida Shaheed Smarak today. The event saw the attendance of the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association, Sunita Dwivedi, along with veterans, dignitaries, and members of the local community.

The Smarak, which stands as a symbol of pride and reverence, honours the men and women of the Defence Services who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Since its consecration on April 13, 2002, the memorial has showcased a range of iconic military artifacts, including vintage air defence guns, naval surface-to-air missiles, and a model of an active warship. As the first Tri-Service memorial established by a township to honour its war dead, the Smarak continues to be a testament to the nation’s respect for its fallen heroes.

During the ceremony, Gen Dwivedi addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the sacrifices made by the fallen soldiers and commending the efforts behind the Noida Shaheed Smarak. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of the civil administration and local community, highlighting the vital role veterans play as custodians of the nation’s proud military legacy.

Reaffirming the Army’s commitment to veterans’ welfare, he emphasized the importance of recognizing their contributions and ensuring their voices are heard. He further stressed the need to mentor future generations and align collective efforts with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’

In a symbolic gesture, the COAS also released the “Souvenir-2025,” a publication commemorating the Shaheeds and reflecting the rich history of the memorial. Following the formal proceedings, Gen Dwivedi engaged with the Next of Kin of the fallen heroes, offering heartfelt appreciation for their immense sacrifice. The ceremony concluded with a wreath-laying procession and a two-minute silence to honor the fallen soldiers.