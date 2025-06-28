Coal workers’ national convention concludes in Ranchi, Hemant Soren urges unity in struggle for rights

The central convention of the Jharkhand Colliery Mazdoor Union and the Jharkhand Shramik Sangh concluded on Saturday at Ravindra Bhavan, CMPDI, Ranchi, with renewed calls to resist privatization and defend labour rights.

Over 500 delegates from coal-bearing regions participated in the deliberations, which culminated in the passage of key resolutions aimed at strengthening the workers’ movement and intensifying the fight for the rights of displaced communities.

The event was chaired by a panel comprising Shibu Soren (in absentia), Mathura Prasad Mahato, Vinod Pandey, Vijay Hansda, and Fagu Besra. Proceedings were conducted by Sanjeev Bedia, Jai Narayan Mahato, Shailendra Maithy, and Akhilesh Mahato alias Raju.

Chief Minister Soren addressed the gathering virtually, calling for unity among workers and displaced raiyats to challenge what he described as policies inimical to justice and equitable rehabilitation.

He urged labour organisations to act as a collective force to safeguard entitlements and secure fair redress for communities uprooted by coal mining. Labour Minister Yogendra Prasad was present as special guest.

The convention passed a series of resolutions, registering strong opposition to the Centre’s push for coal sector privatization and the implementation of the four labour codes, which were denounced as anti-worker.

Delegates demanded land compensation at four times the market value for displaced raiyats, employment for all eligible displaced persons above the age of 18, permanent housing on 25 decimal plots, land-for-land compensation, and shareholding opportunities in Coal India for affected landholders.

A major demand was the amendment of Coal India’s 2012 rehabilitation policy in accordance with the provisions of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. The unions also sought compensation for forest-dwelling raiyats under the Forest Rights Act, as well as settlement for those with tenure on khas and unrecorded land.

The unions announced their participation in the nationwide general strike scheduled for 9 July, in alignment with other labour bodies protesting central policies.

In organisational developments, the central committees of both unions were elected unanimously for the upcoming term. Shibu Soren was re-elected president of both the Jharkhand Colliery Mazdoor Union and the Jharkhand Shramik Sangh.

Fagu Besra was named general secretary of both unions. Mathura Prasad Mahato and Vinod Kumar Pandey were elected vice-presidents, Jay Narayan Mahato as secretary, and Sonaram Manjhi as treasurer of the Colliery Union. Shailendra Maithy and Sanjeev Bedia were appointed joint secretary and treasurer, respectively, of the Shramik Sangh.