Coal production increased by 29% during April

The total coal production increased by 29% to 66.58 Million Ton (MT) from 51.62 MT in April 2022 as compared to April 2021 as per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal.

In April 2022, the Coal India Ltd. (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) and Captive mines/Others registered a growth of 27.64 per cent, 9.59 per cent and 59.98 per cent by producing 53.47 MT, 5.32 MT and 7.79 MT of coal respectively.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 8.66 per cent to 71.30 MT from 65.62 MT during April 2022 as compared to April 2020. During April 2022, CIL, SCCL and Captive/Others registered a growth of 6.01 per cent, 5.53 per cent and 35.69 per cent by despatching 57.50 MT, 5.74 MT and 8.06 MT respectively.

Of the top 37 coal-producing mines, 22 have performed more than 100 per cent and another 10 mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 per cent, an official release today said.

The power utilities coal despatch has gone up by 18.15 per cent to 61.81 MT during April 2022 as compared to 52.32 MT in April 2020. A fall in import prices of coal has been observed since the end of October last year. However, international prices are still at a high level.

Coal-based power generation registered a growth of 9.26 per cent last month as compared to April 2021 and a growth of 2.25 per cent as compared to March 2022. The overall power generation in April 2022 has been 11.75 per cent higher than the power generated in April 2021 and 2.23 per cent higher than power generated in March 2022.

Coal-based power generation in the month of April 2022 has been 102529 MU in comparison to 100276 MU in March 2022 and registered a growth of 2.25 per cent. The total power generation has also increased in April 2022 to 136565 MU from 133584 MU in March 2022.