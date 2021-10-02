Follow Us:
Coal Ministry sets up a committee to improve coal projects functioning

SNS | New Delhi | October 2, 2021 12:49 pm

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

The Ministry of Coal has constituted a Committee on Friday to review and benchmark the timelines in coal project execution including the tendering process by examining tenders having a value of more than Rs.300 crores of Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries and other PSUs.

The Committee has been set up with a view to suggesting a robust and efficient set of timelines and whether statutory clearances may be obtained prior to issuing a tender.

The committee would be chaired by the Joint Secretary &Financial Advisor from the Coal Ministry and comprise representatives from NTPC, IOCL, PGCIL, and Director (T), ECL as member secretary.

