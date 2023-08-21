With a 2000 mw shortfall during peak hours, UP in power crisis

With a shortage of around 2000 megawatts of power during the peak hours, Uttar Pradesh is reeling under a power crisis during the present humid and scanty rains in the monsoon.

At present, power cuts in the rural and urban areas have increased during peak hours.

Officials said here on Monday that against the peak hour demand of 28000 MW, the state power corporation could only generate and import power upto 26000 mw.

Advertisement

The power crisis commenced after Meja’s 660 MW and Lalitpur’s 660 MW, Anpara’s 500 MW, Harduaganj’s 105 MW generation units stopped 2 days back, sources said .

According to the written information issued by the energy system at present instead of 18 hours of power supply to the rural areas, only 15 hours are supplied. Similarly, Nagar panchayats, tehsils and Bundelkhand region were witnessing at least one hour of power cut during peak hours.

Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Consumer Council chairman and member of the State Advisory Committee, Awadhesh Kumar Verma said here on Monday that in this scorching summer, when the humidity is increasing, the villagers and farmers need more and more electricity, in such a situation, there is a need to increase the availability of electricity in the state.

He said Power Corporation Management will have to work on a war footing because at present the availability of coal quality is not good quality, due to which there is a shortfall in the production of electricity.

Verma said that if the monsoon continues to behave like this for the coming days, then the demand for electricity in the state is going to increase much more, in such a situation, the crises will increase.