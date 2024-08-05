Coaching centres have become ‘death chambers’: SC on Delhi UPSC aspirants’ death

Amid continued protests by students over the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the issue of safety norms in coaching centres across the country.

The apex court expressed grave concerns about the recent incident, where three young aspirants lost their lives due to a flood caused by a drain burst in the basement of their coaching centre.

The court described the situation as an “eye-opener,” highlighting the severe risks faced by students who attend such facilities. Slamming the coaching centres, the top court also remarked that these institutes have become “death chambers” and that they play with the lives of the young aspirants.

“These places have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of safety and basic norms for a dignified life. Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants…,” the top court remarked.

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), directing them to provide explanations on the safety norms that have been prescribed and implemented so far.

The court also imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners who challenged a Delhi High Court order to shut coaching centres that fail in the civic and fire safety checks.

Earlier last week, the Delhi High Court slammed the Municipal Coroporation of Delhi, saying they don’t understand how civic planning works.

“They are not equipped to deal with it… maybe they don’t understand how civic planning works. MCD officials are responsible for ensuring drains are functional… there is criminal negligence. It is not a swimming pool here,” the High Court said.

The high court also came down heavily on the police and city officials, saying “Some officer has to be liable. These people must be alive.”

Meanwhile, the students continued their protest in Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar area against the deaths of three UPSC students after the basement of their coaching centre was heavily flooded with rainwater. The incident occurred at Rau’s Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday evening after heavy rains.

The deceased students have been identified as Shreya Yadav, a native of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana; and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala’s Ernakulam.