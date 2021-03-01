The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination for the general population commenced on Monday along with the registration on Co-WIN.

Co-WIN is the government portal for the Covid-19 vaccination drive where the beneficiaries can avail on-site registrations wherein they can walk into identified centres, get themselves registered and get vaccinated.

Those who are eligible for vaccination, aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities, can register and book their slots for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the CO-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as the Arogya Setu app etc.

#LargestVaccineDrive Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: https://t.co/4VNaXj35GR. There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only. pic.twitter.com/ifAmoEG3P2 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 1, 2021

As per modalities released by the government, there will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point in time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a Covid Vaccination Center (CVC) will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened.

“A person can book a slot on Co-WIN or Arogya Setu between 9 am and 3 pm for that day or for future dates as well. The app will automatically register the second dose for that beneficiary at the same CVC. However, beneficiaries will be asked to book slots for their second dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled,” said Dr Ajeet Jain, medical superintendent of state-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Eligible beneficiaries can register at the CO-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number following a step-by-step process. A person can register as many as four beneficiaries with a single mobile number. However, the beneficiaries would have to produce identity proofs separately.

“All those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number. The Photo ID Card Number for each such beneficiary must be different,” Jain added.

Aadhar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card and Pension Document with photograph are the listed seven photo identity documents that can be used for online registration.

In the second phase of the world’s largest inoculation drive, around 27 crore people would be administered the vaccine at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals. While the vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the shot.

The registration portal could be accessed at https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in

The government has issued a list of 20 specified co-morbidities to determine the eligibility of people who can be administered a vaccine shot on priority.

If someone is more than 45 years old and suffers from conditions like diabetes or has suffered a heart attack in the past year, they will be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Here’s the full list of specified co-morbidities:

Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year. Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD). Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%). Moderate or severe valvular heart disease. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH. Coronary artery disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI And hypertension/diabetes on treatment. Angina and hypertension/ diabetes treatment. CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment. Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes on treatment Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and hypertension on treatment Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait-list End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medications. Decompensated cirrhosis. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/ FEVI <50%. Lymphoma/Leukaemia/Myeloma Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1,2020 OR currently on any cancer therapy. Sickle Cell Disease/Bone marrow failure/Aplastic Anemia/Thalassemia Major Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/HIV infection Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/muscular dystrophy/acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/Persons with disabilities having high support needs/multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.

(With Agency inputs)