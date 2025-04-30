CM Yogi welcomes caste census as historic step towards social justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the Central Government’s decision to include caste-based data in the upcoming national census, calling it a historic move taken in the collective interest of 140 crore citizens.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he described the initiative as “a decisive step to ensure proper recognition and participation of marginalized, backward, and neglected communities in government schemes.”

Sharing his views on his official social media handles, Chief Minister Yogi stated, “The decision by the Central Cabinet Committee on Public Affairs (CCPA), under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to include caste-based data in the upcoming census is unprecedented and commendable. It is a historic step towards turning the ideals of social justice and data-driven governance into reality.”

He added that this step will not only aid in the more effective implementation of government schemes but also ensure the inclusion of every section of society into the mainstream of development.

Notably, the central government announced this decision through the CCPA, responding to long-standing demands.

The initiative is being hailed as a revolutionary move, expected to bring significant improvements in policymaking and the fair distribution of resources.