CM Yogi questions district administrations on complaint resolution shortcomings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought explanation from various district administrations for their poor performance in addressing people’s complaints received through the IGRS, CM Helpline, and Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas.

Officials here on Monday said for the past several days, the Chief Minister has been receiving reports of delays and inaction in resolving grievances and has taken a firm stance against negligent officials.

He has called for explanations from the DMs and SSPs/SPs of the districts involved. It is anticipated that significant action may be taken against those found responsible for the negligence once the reports are out, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently expressed displeasure over the negligence in resolving complaints received through the IGRS, CM Helpline, and Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas during a high-level meeting.

He demanded that the reports should be called from the negligent officers. Following this, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh conducted a review of complaint resolution across the IGRS, CM Helpline, and Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas.

The review revealed poor performance in several districts between September 1 and September 25. Many complainants expressed dissatisfaction, as recorded through feedback collected via the CM Helpline and CM Dashboard. Districts like Deoria, Bhadohi, Gonda, Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, and Mirzapur reported dissatisfaction levels as high as 70 per cent.

The Chief Secretary reprimanded the DMs and SSPs/SPs of these districts and instructed them to make improvements. He is also preparing to submit the findings of the review to the Chief Minister’s Office. Officials said that, based on the report, CM Yogi Adityanath may take strict action against negligent officials.

However, the review also highlighted the districts that performed well in resolving complaints in August and September. In August, Auraiya, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Lucknow were commended for their timely resolution and submission of special closure reports.

Similarly, in September, districts such as Auraiya, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur demonstrated strong performance. The Chief Secretary praised the DMs and SSPs/SPs of these districts and directed other officers to follow their example.