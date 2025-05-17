CM Yogi calls for setting up of AYUSH colleges in every division of UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that integrated AYUSH colleges be established in every division of the state, with all AYUSH systems—Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy—available in a single campus.

He emphasized that this initiative would not only strengthen the AYUSH medical system but also contribute to the development of the future health-based education system.

In a high-level review meeting of the AYUSH department here on Saturday, while highlighting the government’s commitment to expanding access to AYUSH services, the Chief Minister stated that efforts are being carried out in mission mode to bring traditional healthcare systems to the masses.

He instructed that the establishment of Naturopathy and Yoga Centres in all AYUSH institutions be made mandatory, and called for the timely completion of the recruitment process to fill 100% of approved academic and medical posts.

The Chief Minister also said, “Health and Wellness Centres should be established in every district of the state, and may be operated either through government initiatives or in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.”

He emphasized that the construction of the AYUSH University must be completed on time without compromising quality, and directed that all ongoing departmental projects across the state be fast-tracked for early completion.

Encouraging private sector participation, the Chief Minister urged investors to explore opportunities in the AYUSH domain. He also directed that AYUSH colleges and hospitals operated by private institutions must meet stringent quality benchmarks in infrastructure, laboratories, libraries, faculty, and staff to ensure high standards of education and healthcare delivery.

The Chief Minister said, “Special methods like Panchkarma in Ayurveda are very effective in the treatment of serious diseases, so these methods should be promoted in all AYUSH institutions of the state. In view of the popularity of AYUSH medicine, this is the time when India’s traditional medicine should be presented scientifically and established on the global platform.”

The Chief Minister directed that preparations for the successful organization of International Yoga Day begin immediately. He emphasized that Yoga Day programs should be held across all divisions, districts, municipal bodies, gram panchayats, and government departments throughout the state. “To ensure the success of this initiative, trained master trainers must be available in every district to teach yoga to the general public,” he said.

The Chief Minister further suggested signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with leading Ayurvedic manufacturing institutions such as Dabur, Baidyanath, and Patanjali to ensure a steady supply of essential medicines to all AYUSH hospitals, so that no patient faces shortages of medical treatment.

During the meeting, officials from the AYUSH department informed the Chief Minister that the state currently has 2,127 Ayurvedic, 259 Unani, and 1,598 Homeopathic medical institutions, all of which play a vital role in delivering AYUSH services to the public.

The Chief Minister instructed that continuous monitoring of these institutions should be carried out to enhance their effectiveness, and that resources should be allocated based on their requirements.

He said, “AYUSH is not only a symbol of India’s rich medical tradition, but it also represents a holistic approach to health.” He stressed that all efforts should be united, planned, and executed in a timely manner to position Uttar Pradesh as a national and global leader in the field of AYUSH.