CM Sukhu launches border tourism at Shipki-La, proposes Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route via Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched border tourism activities at Shipki-La, a high-altitude motorable mountain pass at 3,930 metres, located on the India-China border in the tribal district of Kinnaur.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that restrictions for tourists at the border have been eased, allowing visitors to experience the scenic beauty of Shipki-La.

He emphasised that this initiative will boost local tourism and strengthen the economy of nearby communities.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government had requested the Ministry of Defence to grant permission to open up border areas—Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu, and Rani Kanda—for tourism. With the Ministry’s approval now in place, the initiative has officially been launched.

Sukhu further stated that the state would advocate with the Central Government to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki-La.

“I will meet the Prime Minister to present this matter. Shipki-La will be the easiest route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra,” he said.

Highlighting Shipki-La’s historic significance as a centuries-old trade route between India and Tibet—closed since 2020—the Chief Minister expressed hope for its reopening for trade and cultural exchange, and assured that the matter would be taken up with the Centre.

The state government has also proposed the creation of a Himachal Scout Battalion with a special recruitment quota for residents of border areas. Additionally, the Chief Minister pledged to pursue the establishment of an airport to boost tourism in these regions.

He also urged the Centre to remove the Inner Line Check Post, which currently poses permit-related hurdles for tourists. To ensure a seamless travel experience, the state aims to work in close coordination with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Further, he shared that the Wangtu-Atargu-Mud-Bhaba road—connecting Lahaul-Spiti to Kinnaur—has received clearance from the National Wildlife Board. Once completed, it will reduce the distance between Shimla and Kaza by around 100 kilometres.

Underscoring the strategic and developmental significance of border roads, the Chief Minister noted that they will not only improve national security but also provide vital connectivity to remote areas.

Sukhu also discussed plans to promote tourism in collaboration with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), including the use of ITBP helipads and healthcare infrastructure to aid tourism and local communities.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Border Forest Park at Shipki-La and visited the Indira Gandhi Point.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the launch of border tourism.

He urged the initiation of an on-demand bus service in the region and assured that more infrastructure would be developed at Shipki-La soon.

Gram Panchayat Namgya Pradhan Baldev Negi also welcomed the Chief Minister. Local Mahila Mandals presented vibrant cultural performances to mark the occasion.