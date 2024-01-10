CM Siddaramaiah instructs Kalyana Karnataka development board to implement action plan on war footing

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday instructed the Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board to carry out the work of the current year’s action plan on a war footing.

He was speaking at the review meeting of the Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board today.

Funds to the tune of Rs 2,106 crore are currently available on the board while Rs. 757.66 crore has been spent since the government came to power.

According to officials, the government is planning to spend another Rs 1,000 crore by the end of this financial year. The CM said the chairman of the board, all ministers doubling up as district in-charges and senior officers of Kalyan Karnataka must act in a coordinated manner.

The CM called on the ministers to review the progress regularly and ensure the delayed projects are implemented at the earliest.

He also advised reviewing and changing the works that have not commenced and spending allotted funds in a time-bound manner. He also instructed them to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of works and act accordingly.

The CM suggested further that the next year’s action plan be formulated by the end of March, this year. He also sought the development of areas with more than 50 per cent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe population under SCSP/TSP.

All the work in progress should be completed this year itself, the CM directed, adding the work pending from the previous year should be completed as soon as possible.

KKR DB Chairman Ajay Singh, Ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, Ishwar Khandre, Jameer Ahmed Khan, Sharanbasappa Darshanapur, Priyanka Kharge, Shivraj Thangadagi, Bose Raju, Rahim Khan, and D. Sudhakar, along with Chief Minister’s Political Adviser B.R. Patil, Economic Adviser Basavaraja Rayareddy, and Political Secretaries Govindaraju and Naseer Ahmed took part in the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, LK Ateeq, and other senior officers were also present.