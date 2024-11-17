CM showcases Odisha for global investments during Singapore trip

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday explored opportunities for collaboration to build sustainable infrastructure and strengthen the State’s position as a key destination for green investments.

Majhi on Saturday embarked on a four-day visit to Singapore to highlight the state’s investment opportunities and attract the global investors to the coastal State. Majhi, since taking oath as the chief minister in June, is visiting a foreign country for the first time.

The high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister Majhi and Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, commenced with a briefing by Dr. Shilpak Ambule, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore on India-Singapore Business Relations.

Advertisement

The visit marks a significant outreach effort as part of the upcoming ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,’ showcasing Odisha’s potential to global investors. The next three days hold significant importance, with planned visits to the Jurong Petrochemicals Region, ITEES, PSA Horizons, and more high-level meetings aimed at strengthening Odisha’s industrial growth and sustainable development, an official said.

The High Commissioner informed the delegation about the recent trade and commerce related developments between the two countries. He also highlighted the role of Indian states like Odisha in further strengthening this bilateral relationship especially in sectors like Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Renewable Energy, Green Fuels, and Skilling.

The first meeting was with Dr Edward Morton, Founder, CT Metrix where the developments in the IT/ITeS, Semiconductors, Medical Equipment Manufacturing and Smart City Solutions were discussed. The Chief Minister also assured that the Odisha Government will take all proactive measures to ensure development of a robust Electronics Ecosystem in the state and invited Mr Morton to visit Odisha and explore the business opportunities the state offers.

The next meeting was with Vivek Agarwal, Director, Visa Group Limited. He also urged the Visa Group to expand capacity, increase value-added products, and create more employment opportunities in the state in Steel and Ferro-Chrome Sectors.

The delegation also met with Rabin Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Orind Singapore Pte Ltd who is looking to invest in the bio-fertilizers sector.

The Chief Minister encouraged Jhunjhunwala to set up the facility in Odisha and assured all necessary support from the Government of Odisha.

After the meetings, the delegation led by the Chief Minister visited Sembcorp Industries Ltd, where the delegation explored Singapore’s advancements in renewable energy.

Chief Minister Majhi announced the approval of Sembcorp’s Green Ammonia project in Odisha. This aligns with the state’s focus on attracting investments in Renewable Energy, Green Fuels and related Manufacturing Sectors.

“This is my first foreign visit as Chief Minister, and we chose Singapore for the Odisha Business Meet due to its thriving industrial ecosystem and innovative practices. Singapore’s excellence in infrastructure, logistics, and urban management presents valuable lessons for our rapidly urbanizing state. India and Singapore share strong economic, strategic, and cultural ties, and Odisha is poised to enhance this partnership,” CM Majhi said.

“My government is committed to providing full facilitation for investors, offering opportunities in sectors like handloom, seafood, and skilled workers. Over the next three days, I will meet with potential investors to foster growth and collaboration,” he added.