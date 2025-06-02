CM seeks divine blessings at Kedarnath, Badrinath to realize vision of ‘Viksit Delhi’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday visited the sacred Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand to offer prayers and seek blessings for strength and dedication in fulfilling her vision of a “Viksit Delhi.”

Marking the completion of 100 days in office, the Chief Minister embarked on a two-day spiritual journey to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

At the holy shrine of Kedarnath, she offered prayers under the guidance of temple priests, bowed before Lord Shiva, and shared that she felt immense peace and divine energy.

She prayed to Baba Kedarnath for the strength and resolve for all Indians to follow the path of progress.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said, “It is only by the grace of the Lord that I have been entrusted with the service of Delhi.”

Following her visit to Kedarnath, Gupta proceeded to Badrinath Dham, where she performed rituals and received blessings from Lord Badrivishal.

“My aspiration is to build Delhi into a prosperous, clean, and culturally enriched metropolis—where tradition and progress go hand in hand,” she added.

She emphasized that the concept of a “Viksit Delhi” extends beyond physical infrastructure. It represents a vision of a capital city where every citizen has access to essential services, modern healthcare, quality education, and amenities that elevate Delhi into a truly global city.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the Chief Minister visited Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, where she took a holy dip in the Ganga with her family.