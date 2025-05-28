CM rolls out Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana benefits for 2,238 eligible women in Banjar block

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rolled out the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojana for 2,238 eligible women at Dehuri under the Banjar development block in Kullu district.

Under the scheme, Rs 4,500 per beneficiary for the period from April to June 2025, totalling Rs 1.71 crore, was transferred by the Chief Minister to the savings accounts of the beneficiaries.

He said the state government provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women.

“Our government is determined to benefit all sections deprived of the benefits of the state’s wealth,” said Sukhu.

The state government has also decided to bring domestic working women under the scheme, so that they could also benefit by the financial assistance, he said, adding that the daughters of widows would also be eligible to benefit under the scheme.

“BJP leaders keep asking when women will get Rs 1,500? I want to say that we have closed all the doors of corruption and saved public money from being looted. From this saving, we are providing Rs 1,500 per month to women in a phased manner,” he clarified.

He said that in the first phase, pension is being given to 2,238 women in the Banjar area, and in the coming days, all the eligible women will get this amount.”

The Chief Minister distributed Rs 5.87 lakh to 37 beneficiaries of Banjar development block under the Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, Shagun Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, and also provided tracksuits under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana being run by the government.

He urged people to enrol themselves to avail benefits from various public welfare schemes run by the government.