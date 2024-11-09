CM Omar Abdullah takes stock of winter preparedness of administration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while chairing a high-level meeting in Srinagar on Saturday to review winter preparedness in the Kashmir Valley and snow zones of Jammu division, underscored the critical importance of effective execution of the strategy to maintain normal functioning during the harsh winter.

“Plans have been announced, but execution is now crucial. Our preparations will truly be tested with the first snowfall. The prolonged dry spell is already creating challenges of depleted water levels and reduced power generation due to decrease in water flow,” the Chief Minister said.

“The credibility of the government rests on us; once plans are announced, effective implementation becomes paramount,” he said.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, along with all administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, senior police and security officials, Deputy Commissioners, and BRO officers.

Officers from Jammu and other district headquarters participated via video conferencing. During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir presented a comprehensive briefing on the winter preparedness measures already in place across the Kashmir Division.

Giving details of key components of the winter action plan, the meeting was informed that snow clearance and maintenance of inter-district highways, district roads, town roads have been prioritised and focus would be on ensuring essential services and functioning of hospitals, water supply, grid stations, and Fire & Emergency Services.

The Chief Minister was informed that all necessary machinery is in place with personnel ready to operate them efficiently.

In regions such as Gurez in Bandipora and parts of Kupwara, where winter access is limited, sufficient fuel supplies have been pre-stocked. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other Urban Local Bodies have geared up for dewatering activities, with pump sets.

Essential winter stockpiles, including food grains, fuel, HSD for generators, and repaired distribution transformers, are in position.

Additionally, subsidized helicopter services are available for snowbound areas across Jammu and Kashmir to meet emergency and medical needs.

Medical facilities have been equipped with adequate medicines, oxygen cylinders, and firewood, with duty rosters issued for hospitals through March 2025, officials said.

Control rooms have been established at divisional, district, and departmental levels to ensure coordination and swift response throughout the winter season.

The Chief Minister gave directions for assured helicopter service in cut-off areas and making helicopter services financially viable for operators.

To deal with challenges of winter effectively, the Chief Minister directed equipping hospitals, adherence to power supply schedules, filling up of vacant posts in remote areas and taking timely action to safeguard public health, and safety during the harsh winter months ahead.