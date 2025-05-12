CM Omar Abdullah meets victims of Pak shelling in Poonch

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday undertook an extensive tour of the border district of Poonch to assess the ground situation in the aftermath of the recent cross-border shelling.

Poonch was among the districts worst-affected by cross-border artillery shelling that resulted in the loss of 13 lives and injuries to many others.

The chief minister visited the District Hospital Poonch and inquired about the condition and treatment of the injured. He expressed his admiration for their courage and resilience and assured them of the best possible medical care and full support from the administration.

Later, the chief minister met the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the shelling. “Words fall short in the face of such grief. I offered my heartfelt condolences and assured them that they are not alone—the entire administration and I stand with them,” he said.

The chief minister also visited Zia-ul-Uloom and Anwar-ul-Uloom religious institutions where a religious teacher was killed and several students were injured in the shelling.

Following his visits, the chief minister convened a meeting of public representatives, including Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs): Ajaz Ahmad Jan (Poonch-Haveli), Choudhary Mohammad Akram (Surankote), and Minister Javed Ahmad Rana (Mendhar). The meeting was also attended by prominent citizens, former legislators, and community leaders from the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and other communities.

Advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chairperson of the District Development Council, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, SSP Poonch, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Omar Abdullah acknowledged the grief and suffering caused by the shelling. “Today, we gather in a time of great difficulty and pain. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the spirit of unity and communal harmony displayed by the people of Poonch. The brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and others during this crisis is truly commendable. May the Almighty continue to bless this unity,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of the civil administration, including the Deputy Commissioner, SSP, and their teams for their unwavering service. “They stood their ground and worked tirelessly to support the people and minimize the suffering caused by this tragic situation,” he added.

Speaking about the conflict, the chief minister said, “This situation was not of our making. Our neighbouring country chose to target innocent civilians on our side of the border. This is both deeply saddening and unacceptable.”

Expressing sorrow over the loss of 13 innocent lives, he said, “While no compensation can replace a lost life, it is our responsibility to provide immediate support and Rs 10 lakh relief announced by me to each family of the deceased is not a measure of the value of life, but a step to help them cope during this difficult time.”