CM Omar Abdullah calls for enhanced preparedness as Met predicts more snowfall in J&K

Another two western disturbances (WDs), with light to moderate snowfall, were predicted on Sunday by the Srinagar centre of the meteorological department for the period between January 1 and 6.

Met has predicted a feeble WD on January 1 and 2 that might cause light snowfall at scattered places from the evening of January 1 to the morning of January 2.

Another moderate WD between January 3 and 6 might cause light to moderate snowfall in many places.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for enhanced preparedness in light of the snowfall forecast for the coming week.

He instructed officials to improve action plans based on lessons learnt from recent weather events.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road, and the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar remained closed for the third day.

The stranded vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar highway were cleared on Sunday but traffic was not allowed to ply.

Meanwhile, following the recent heavy snowfall, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a comprehensive meeting with the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Kashmir Division via video conferencing.

He assessed the ongoing restoration efforts and reviewed the status of essential services, including snow clearance, power and water supply, health facilities, and other critical services.

During the meeting, MLAs from across party lines appreciated the efforts of the CM-led administration in swiftly responding to the snowfall, acknowledging the government’s commitment in times of weather adversity.

The Chief Minister sought feedback from MLAs across party lines regarding restoration measures in their respective constituencies.

Discussions centred on snow-clearance operations, restoration of power and water supply, and the provision of other essential services and supplies.

The Chief Minister also held one-on-one discussions with the Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir Valley and the snow-affected districts of the Jammu Division.

The DCs provided updates on the current situation and detailed the measures taken to restore normalcy, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged officers to remain sensitive and responsive to public grievances, directing them to identify gaps in service delivery and take immediate corrective actions.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to prioritise snow clearance on link roads, inner lanes, and bylanes to ensure accessibility for residents.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department (PHE) to address water supply issues promptly and enhance the deployment of water tankers in affected areas.

CM Omar Abdullah instructed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and concerned departments to implement measures to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Stressing the importance of smooth traffic movement on the National Highway, the Chief Minister called for enhanced coordination between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Traffic Police, and District Administrations.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of continuous monitoring and synergy among various departments to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, and other senior civil administration officials also participated in the meeting virtually.