2 pairs of Indian Grey Wolf translocated to Jammu from Gujarat

Two pairs of the endangered species of Indian Grey Wolf have been successfully translocated here from Gujarat by the Department of Wildlife Protection, said an official on Thursday. The wolves will be housed in the Jambu Zoo on the outskirts of the city.

The four wolves have been donated by Sakkarbaug Zoological Park, Junagadh, Gujarat, in exchange for one pair of leopard cats from Jambu Zoo.

Advertisement

The transportation was facilitated by Indian Railways, ensuring a smooth and safe journey for the wolves via Veterinary Passenger Units (VPU). Throughout the transit, utmost care was taken to minimise stress and ensure the well-being of the animals, the official said.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, the wolves have been placed under a mandatory quarantine care and observation period of two weeks at Jambu Zoo. A dedicated team comprising Zoo Veterinary Officer Dr Ranjit Singh Katoch, Range Officer Sumit Kumar, and skilled animal keepers has been overseeing their translocation and acclimatisation in Jambu Zoo.

The wolves will be introduced to the public exhibits after successful completion of the quarantine, in accordance with established animal welfare protocols.

The Indian Grey Wolves, known for their sharp intelligence, live in small family packs, often forming monogamous pairs. They can communicate through howls, body posture, and scent marking. They usually hunt in pairs or small packs. The species is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the official added.