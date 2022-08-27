CM Mann invites industrialists to invest in Punjab

Extending a red carpet welcome to industrialists and entrepreneurs to invest in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state will emerge as industrial hub of the country.

“I invite you to not only invest in the best but to become active partners for creating mutually beneficial atmosphere for industrial development,” Mann said while interacting with Industrial tycoons.

Speaking at an event organised by Invest Punjab and ASSOCHAM at SAS Nagar under the banner of Vision Punjab, the CM said due to congenial atmosphere state has emerged as favourite destination for investment.

Listing various steps to create congenial atmosphere for corporate bigwigs in form of dedicated Single Window System, cheap power and others, Mann said manufacturing sector is the key for industrial growth as well as to create employment opportunities to check brain drain.

He said unprecedented reforms undertaken on both governance and economic fronts by the government will usher in a new era of growth and prosperity.

The CM said due to industrial friendly policies of the state government Punjab has emerged as most preferred destination of the industrialists.

The CM said uninterrupted power, corruption free administration, supportive government machinery, pool of skilled labour coupled with pro industrial policies of the state government will further give boost to industrial development in the state.

He said the day is not far away when Punjab will lead the country in industrial development. Mann said the state government is mulling to start its own trains for showcasing history, legacy and development of state in other parts of country to attract investors.

The CM said in today’s era big business is coming from small ideas adding that Zomato and Ola are perfect examples of that.

He said that the state government too is contemplating to promote tourism industry in state adding that the serene places like Ranjit Sagar Dam and Dhar block in state have tremendous potential which is being tapped.

Mann said deliberation are on with Tata Sky, Vistara, Air Sky and other airlines to provide best air connectivity from state both within and outside the country.