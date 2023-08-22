CM launches Rajasthan Mission-2030 to speed up state’s progress

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday launched the ambitious Rajasthan Mission-2030 in the direction of making the state leader of India in every field by the year 2030.

Addressing young entreprenuers and public representatives after the launch of the mission at a packed Birla Auditiorium here, Gehlot said participation of every person would be ensured in the progress of the state by 10 times.

He said the state government would take suggestions from the one crore people for the Rajasthan of their dream and on this basis a Vision-2030 document will be prepared and released.

Advertisement

The Vision-2030 document will be bring about a resolution in the progress of the people of the state, it will speed up the progress of Rajasthan, and would be the biggest responsibility on the youth, he said.

Gehlot claimed that Rajasthan has become a model state of the country in every field including social security, education, medicine, health, information technology, women empowerment, employment, economic development, infrastructure development, solar energy, food grain production.

“Now, we have to make the dream of Rajasthan of the year 2030 come true through Vision-2030 document,” he asserted.

The CM claimed that the state has already recorded a progress by four times in the last five years, and now has to be taken it up to 10 times by the year 2030. For this, the general public is called upon to share valuable suggestions and ideas for preparing the vision document.

The chief minister interacted with experts, officials, NGOs, youth, women, students and general public during the programme. Everyone shared his/her expectations, ideas and suggestions for the progress of the state.

In the journey of the vision document, suggestions and ideas will be taken through the website mission2030.rajasthan.gov.in, toll free number, video messages, contests, essay competitions. Vision-2030 document will be presented under the leadership of Chief Minister Rajasthan Economic Reform Advisory Council.

Public representatives, officers and common people from all 50 districts joined the Virtual Conference.