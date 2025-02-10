CM Himanta Biswa Sarma heads for Singapore to woo investors ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to embark on a two-day visit to Singapore to promote the state’s industrial potential and attract investments in high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

The visit is part of Assam’s broader strategy to enhance its industrial footprint ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, scheduled for February 25-26.

Taking to social media, Sarma announced, “I will be in Singapore starting tomorrow for two days to promote Advantage Assam and highlight the state’s growing potential in key sectors.”

The summit will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest, further underlining the importance of Assam’s investment drive.

In recent weeks, Sarma has engaged in high-level discussions with industry leaders to explore investment opportunities. During his Mumbai visit, he met with JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Welspun World Chairman BK Goenka, and Essar Group Vice Chairman Ravi Ruia. These discussions spanned key sectors such as infrastructure, electric vehicle manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Sarma’s Singapore visit will include a roadshow and one-on-one meetings with industry leaders to discuss potential collaborations and investment avenues. The initiative aligns with the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy, which aims to support the creation of 5,000 startups and generate 100,000 jobs over the next five years.