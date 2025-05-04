CM commends Punjab Police for foiling espionage plot and upholding national security

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday lauded the Punjab Police for setting another benchmark in effective policing by arresting two traitors involved in espionage.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said this is a significant achievement by the Punjab Police, who have thwarted an anti-national activity aimed at endangering the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.

He praised the Police for their commendable work in foiling the conspiracy, calling it a matter of great pride and satisfaction.

Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasized that as a border state, Punjab remains vigilant in safeguarding the nation’s frontiers. He stated that protecting the country’s borders is a moral duty, which the state is zealously fulfilling.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Punjab has always been the sword arm of the nation and will continue to uphold this glorious tradition.

He said the valiant and vigilant Punjab Police are preserving their rich legacy by successfully preventing attempts to compromise the country’s security.