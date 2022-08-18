Khattar clears report on Hathnikund Dam, project moves forward

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, approved the preliminary report of Hathnikund Dam, an ambitious project of the state government to make use of the flood situation in Yamuna River during the monsoon season for groundwater recharging.

After a review meeting on the dam, Khattar cleared the preliminary report prepared by the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department will be sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC). Apart from the Water Commission, this report will also be sent to five neighbouring states – Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Stressing the importance of Hathnikund Dam project for the Haryana government, the CM said the report is crucial to the construction of this dam.

Khattar said every year, during the rainy season, water is wasted and the Yamuna area gets flooded. “In view of this, the Haryana government has decided to build a dam in Hathnikund. The catchment area of this dam will be about 11,170 square kilometer.

The dam is to be built in the region of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. With its construction, Haryana will not only get electricity but also water supply. The annual power generation capacity of Hathnikund Dam will be 763 Million Units (MU).

The CM said as per the requirement of the Central Water Commission, it is necessary to first prepare a preliminary report for obtaining the ‘in-principle’ consent of the CWC for preparation of the detailed project report. This report is now to be sent to the Central Water Commission, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

He said with the construction of Hathnikund Dam, groundwater recharging will take place in the surrounding area and farmers will benefit from it. This apart, flood situations arise in the area of Yamuna river every year during the monsoon.

“This damages the crops of the farmers. With the construction of the dam, the problem of floods will be solved. The Chief Minister said that Renuka, Kisau and Lakhwar dams will benefit from the construction of this dam. Hathnikund dam will become the balancing reservoir function of these three dams,” Khattar said.

The CM said the dam will not only supply electricity and water but will also be made a centre of tourism. Any dam is also important from the point of view of tourism. The area where this dam is going to be built is very green and close to nature. It will also be developed from the point of view of tourists.