CM assails killing of Rajasthan’s Vijay Kumar in J&K

Shocked by the target killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday assailed the brutal murder of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager in Kulgam, urging the Central government that it should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir.

In his, Tweet Gehlot said, “The killing of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family”.

“The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated”, Gehlot alleged.

Late Vijay was shot dead by unknown assailants in J&K’s Kulgam this forenoon. He recently got married and joined the Bank duty.