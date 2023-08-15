CM Ashok Gehlot announces initiatives for Rajasthan’s development on Independence Day

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being and progress of the state.

The event, held in Jaipur, witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, officials and dignitaries, all gathered to witness the unveiling of these measures.

Highlighting the importance of preserving Rajasthan’s cultural heritage and bolstering the state’s infrastructure, Gehlot first addressed the issue of the Ramgarh Dam in Jaipur.

Advertisement

Cognizant of the vital role the dam plays in Jaipur’s identity, he revealed plans to revive and replenish the Ramgarh Dam through the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

A substantial sum of Rs 1,250 crore will be invested to ensure the dam’s restoration and to develop a comprehensive drinking water scheme for multiple districts, including Jaipur and Alwar.

Building upon the commitment to agricultural development, CM announced a significant expansion of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) by incorporating 53 additional dams across various districts.

This ambitious endeavor, involving an increase of Rs 1665 crore in the project’s budget, is poised to benefit 11 lakh farmers residing in 13 assembly constituencies.

Recognizing the challenges faced by vulnerable families, especially during the pandemic, Gehlot emphasized the importance of comprehensive social support.

He highlighted the expansion of the Annapurna Ration Kit scheme to encompass not only National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries but also non-NFSA families who received financial assistance during the pandemic.

This move underscores Rajasthan’s dedication to addressing food security and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

A move towards recognizing and rewarding community service came with the announcement of an enhanced Chiranjeevi Jeevan Rakshak Yojana.

This program, which already has commendably saved numerous lives by incentivizing timely assistance to road accident victims, will now provide increased honorarium of Rs 10,000.

Additionally, a similar scheme is in the works to acknowledge individuals who contribute to maintaining law and order by assisting the police force.

In a bid to promote gender equality and bridge the digital divide, CM Gehlot unveiled the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana, which aims to provide smartphones to 40 lakh girls and women in the first phase.

Notably, a promise was made to extend this initiative to a total of approximately 1 crore women, ensuring access to digital resources for empowerment.

Acknowledging the valor and dedication of the Rajasthan Police Force on the occasion of the state’s 75th year of independence, Chief Minister Gehlot introduced the “Rajasthan Police Panchsati Medal.”

This honor will be bestowed upon all police personnel, from constables to the Director General of Police, to commemorate the 75 years of Rajasthan Police’s formation.

Addressing long-standing concerns within the police department, Chief Minister Gehlot announced a fundamental shift in the promotion system.

Replacing the existing examination-based promotion process, he unveiled plans to institute a time-bound Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) approach for elevating constables to police inspectors, streamlining the progression within the police force