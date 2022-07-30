CM announces two years’ age relaxation for candidates appearing in competitive exams

Considering the adverse impact of pandemic Covid-19 on students of competitive examinations from 2020, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Saturday announced to relax the maximum age by two years for candidates appearing in any state-run examinations from now onwards.

The competitive examinations for jobs could not be conducted on time for two years, therefore, in the upcoming competitive examinations, such disqualified candidates will be given a relaxation of two years in the upper age limit, CM said while addressing a public meeting at Bundi where he dedicated various development projects worth Rs. 974 cr on including ambitious Chambal Drinking Water Project.

He said that youth and students were at the center of various schemes of the government and the next year’s budget of the state will also be dedicated to them.

Gehlot said that his government was also working to provide 100 days of employment in the cities.

CM further declared that the proposed Rural Olympic Games will start on August 29 in which about 29 lakh players will participate. In this, the sports talents of the villages will get a chance to play and they will get new opportunities to make their future in the sports world. Rural Olympics will create a new environment for sports across the country, he added.