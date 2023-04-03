CM announces launch ‘CM Di Yogshala’ campaign in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the launch of ‘CM Di Yogshala’ campaign in the state for “creating a mass movement to carve out a healthy and prosperous Punjab.” In a video message, the CM said in consonance with the glorious ancient tradition of India these Yogshalas will help in making the Punjabis healthy, both physically and mentally.

He said that as a pilot project these Yogshalas will be introduced in cities of Amritsar, Phagwara, Patiala and Ludhiana, where trained Yoga instructors will impart free Yoga training to people in open parks and other public places. He said that the primary motive of this campaign is to ensure that a mass campaign is started for making Punjab healthy, prosperous and progressive.

Highlighting the importance of Yoga, the CM said Yoga was very essential for a fit body and sound mind. Mann said he himself practices Yoga every morning adding that every individual should make Yoga an integral part of their daily life to remain hale and hearty. He said that the ‘CM di Yogshala’ campaign will act as a pivotal to create awareness amongst the people about ensuring good health and hygiene by practicing Yoga.

The CM said it is the need of the hour not only to maintain good health but also de-stress the people, who face numerous challenges every day in their lives. He said rising stress levels amongst people is a major cause of concern for everyone and Yoga can play an important role in saving the people from it.

Mann said it is essential to maintain mental and physical equilibrium by living a quality life by making certain changes in lifestyle and by practicing Yoga. The CM said the ‘CM di Yogshala’ campaign is a step forward towards achieving the ultimate goal of ensuring a healthy and quality life for every Punjabi.

He expressed hope that these Yog Shalas will act as a catalyst in moving towards carving out a healthy and progressive Punjab. Mann said that the day is not far when these Yogshalas will prove to be a stepping stone for ensuring quality life of Punjabis.