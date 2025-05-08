CM accuses Centre, BBMB of trying to steal Punjab water

Asserting that the state is fighting twin battles, one against Pakistan to safeguard the borders, and the other against the Union and Haryana governments to protect its waters, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann claimed on Thursday to have foiled the nefarious design of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Leading from the front, the chief minister personally staged a sit-in at Nangal to ensure that the BBMB Chairman doesn’t divert the waters of the state to Haryana. He said that if Punjabis can protect the borders of the state, they are capable enough to save it water too.

Advertisement

“It is shameful that the BJP-led Union government is playing dirty games over the waters of the state in this crisis when the country is supposed to fight the enemy in unison with each other,” said Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Advertisement

The chief minister said today, when the entire country’s sirens are being blown for blackout as a part of strategy of battle against Pakistan, the BJP is playing petty politics with Punjab.

He said it is really shameful that BJP is searching for an opportunity in the hour of crisis (Apda mein Avsar) to harm interests of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Punjab will never allow the nefarious plans of the BJP to succeed and not even a single drop of water will be shared with any other state.

The chief minister said the BJP and its allies are in a haste to steal the water from the state whereas Haryana has been using 4000 cusec for the entire year.

He said that the BJP should tell whether Punjab should safeguard the borders of the country or they should protect the waters. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to vigilance of the state government today the illegal stealing of water by BBMB and Haryana has been prevented.

The chief minister said the state government would challenge the decision of the High Court on the BBMB and water sharing in the Apex court adding that the battle to protect the waters will be fought politically and legally.

He said that the BBMB Chairman has tried to illegally loot the water of the state which is highly condemnable. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that any such move will not be tolerated and the state government will oppose it tooth and nail.