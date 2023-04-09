Close shave for Rijjiju as his car hit by truck in J&K

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijjiju escaped unhurt in an accident when his car met with a minor accident near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway on Saturday.

According to reports, a loaded truck hit the Law minister’s vehicle on the highway. However, Rijjiju is said to be safe. He proceeded to Srinagar in another vehicle.

“No injuries happened to anyone and the minister was driven safely to his destination,” said the Ramban Police.

Rijjiju, who is on a two-days visit to J&K, was on his way to Srinagar from Udhampur where he conducted an extensive tour and convened a public outreach cum mega legal awareness camp.

Earlier in the morning, the law minister released the Dogri version of the Indian Constitution at a function in Jammu.