Close shave for AP CM as train speeds past him

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday, had a narrow escape when a speeding train went past him as he was walking on the narrow stretch of the Budameru railway bridge to take stock of the damage done by floodwater.

However, Naidu’s security personnel ensured that he remained safe as the train sped past him. The railway bridge is narrow with the tracks right beside it.

Meanwhile, the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh and another team of officials from the Union Ministry for Home Affairs held meetings with the state officials.

Advertisement

The Central team led by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, additional secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs arrived at Vijayawada to visit the flood-affected districts of NTR, Guntur and Prakasam. The team will assess the total damage caused by heavy rain and the resultant flood waters. The team reviewed the flood situation with the state officials at AP disaster management authority headquarters. The central team inspected the works of filling the sinkholes.

State HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and BJP MLA Y Sujana Chowdary accompanied the Union agriculture minister while taking stock of the crop damage in the state. Later, Lokesh wrote on X, “I inspected Budameru and catchment areas through an aerial survey along with the Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the flood affected areas. After the aerial survey in the flood affected areas such as Jakkampudi Milk factory, Kandrika and Ajitsingh Nagar, I explained the damage to the union minister.”

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also visited the flooded parts of Budameru on a barge. He also inquired about the damage to crops from the residents. While, Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed the current government for failing to monitor the Budameru’s flooding which resulted into submergence of Vijayawada city Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the previous YSRCP government for neglecting Budameru’s upkeep which led to the floods.