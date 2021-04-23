Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that India and the US were launching a “India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership” to help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations.

Emphasising the importance of lifestyle change in climate action, he called for concrete action by the global community to combat climate change at a high speed, on a large scale and with a global scope.

“Climate change is a lived reality for millions around the world. Their lives and livelihoods are already facing its adverse consequences,” he said addressing the two-day “Leaders’ Summit on Climate” convened virtually by US President Joe Biden.

Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. They represent countries which are members of the Major Economies Forum (India is a member), and those vulnerable to climate change, among others. Modi thanked President Biden for taking the initiative at a time when humanity was battling a global pandemic.

The summit, he said, was a timely reminder that the grave threat of Climate Change has not disappeared.

The Prime Minister told the gathering that his government was doing its part to combat climate change. “Our ambitious renewable energy target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030 shows our commitment.”

He said that despite India’s development challenges, his government has taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity.” That is why we are among the few countries whose NDCs are 2- degree-Celsius compatible.”

He said India has also encouraged global initiatives like International Solar Alliance, LeadIT, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

“As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies,” he added.

He said India’s per capita carbon footprint was 60 per cent lower than the global average. It was because the lifestyle of Indians was still rooted in sustainable traditional practices. “So today, I want to emphasise the importance of lifestyle change in climate action…”

He recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda who had called on humankind to “Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is reached”. “Let’s make this a Decade of Action against climate change,” he added.