External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke at length on India’s muscular, independent foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the youth at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya posted a tweet on the EAM’s interaction with bright Bengaluru youngsters, saying PM Modi’s foreign policy is “not distant and dry, but a hot topic even at public parks”. “Bengaluru’s young started Sunday with a class on PM @narendramodi ‘s foreign policy at Cubbon Park. EAM Sri @DrSJaishankar was flooded with wide-ranging questions on India’s foreign policy Modi’s foreign policy is not distant and dry. It’s a hot topic even at public parks,” tweeted Surya.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and important functionaries of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Bengaluru were present at the unique open-air interaction.

Jaishankar lauded Bengaluru’s youth for understanding India’s standing in the world and PM Modi’s ‘game-changing’ foreign policy.

“Bengaluru Central MP Sri @PCMohanMP and important functionaries of BJYM Bengaluru were present at the event. The enthusiasm among Bengaluru’s young to understand India’s standing in the world, our leadership role in G20 and PM Modi’s game-changing foreign policy is impressive,” tweeted Surya.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to to poll-bound Karnataka, will be visiting Hubbali and Belagavi districts after Bengaluru.

The EAM will fly from Bengaluru to Hubbali where he will attend a meeting of intellectuals at Koushalya Hall, JSS College in, Dharwada.

The foreign minister would also address a meeting at the Kannada Bhawan in Belagavi, after which he will return to the national capital.

“The kind of appeal that he (Jaishankar) has amongst the youth and the educated class is phenomenal. This is why, there is a big demand for him to campaign in Karnataka,” the BJP MP from Karnataka told ANI.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly polls. The elections to the 224 Assembly seats will take place on May 10, 2023 and the counting of votes has been scheduled on May 13.