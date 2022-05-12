Clashes in MP’s Rajgarh over land dispute, cop among 3 injured

Three persons were hurt in a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Thursday, including a police officer, according to authorities.

An enraged crowd went on a rampage, torching businesses and homes. According to the report, the violence erupted on Wednesday evening.

Superintendent of Police for the District An enraged mob, according to Pradeep Sharma, vandalized public and private property. Two motorcycles and a van were also set on fire. Miscreants hurled stones at police vehicles and damaged the windows of the Khilchipur SDM’s car when they arrived.

To disperse the crowd, police had to use tear gas and call for backup. Heavy police deployment was visible in Karedi on Thursday in the aftermath of the violence. District Collector Harsh Vikas told the reporters that the situation is tight but under control.

According to DSP Pradeep Sharma, the incident began when a guy from a different group struck another with an iron rod after the two had a verbal altercation over a land issue. The injured were sent to the Rajgarh District Hospital, where they are being treated.

“The fire was put out by firefighters, and the situation was brought under control by police. There were no fatalities. At least three persons — two brothers and one policeman – were injured in the stone-pelting,” police said.

An FIR has been lodged against both groups. Four people — the accused, his two sons and daughter-in-law — have been named, while the rest are unidentified.

(with inputs from IANS)