Civilian shot dead by terrorists, Bihari labourer injured in Kashmir

A civilian was on Monday shot dead by terrorists in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, whereas a Bihari labourer was critically injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The civilian killed in Budgam has been identified as Tajamul Mohi-ud-Din Rather who was shot by terrorists near his home at Gotpora in Budgam.

Police said the man succumbed to his injuries later.

According to reports, in another incident, terrorists shot at a labourer from Bihar in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The injured is being shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. Police said security forces have cordoned off the area.

The labourer identified as Bisujeet Kumar son of Paras Mandan of Bihar was attacked at Gangoo Pulwama, leaving him injured.

He was shifted to district hospital Pulwama. A police officer said that Kumar had bullet injuries on his back and will be shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment.