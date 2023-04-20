Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called upon civil servants to facilitate uniformity in administration across the Union and the States “so that federalism blossoms into Cooperative Federalism.”

He was addressing a gathering of civil servants after inaugurating the 16th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Dhankhar said the civil services are the backbone of governance and the “most visible and effective agents of change” in ensuring the inclusive development of the nation.

He said this year’s theme of Civil Services Day ‘Viksit Bharat: Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile’ is a true reflection of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution that seeks to secure Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity for all its citizens.

Highlighting key Government Schemes like Aspirational Districts, Smart Cities, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digitisation of payments and PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, among others, he noted that these initiatives represent the march towards “a Viksit Bharat that is on the rise with primacy of citizen empowerment.”

Dhankhar applauded Mission Karamyogi- a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, launched in September 2020, which is turning out to be a game changer shaping the future–ready Civil Services with the right attitude, skills and knowledge, aligned to the vision of New India.

The Vice President said that civil servants in Amrit Kaal are the Warriors of 2047 laying the foundations that will shape India that is Bharat, when it celebrates its Centenary of Independence.

He appreciated increasing representation of all sections of society, especially young talent from remote villages, belonging to humble family backgrounds as well as from marginalized communities who are joining the Civil Services in large numbers.

The rising number of women in public administration, he noted in particular, will pave the way for a more sensitive and well-rounded bureaucracy.

Dhankhar said that India is on the rise as never before and the rise is no doubt, unstoppable. He said that due to effective implementation of affirmative and innovative initiatives and policies of the Government, India, today is the global destination of opportunities and investment.

He said that India has become 5th largest Economy in the world in September, 2022 surpassing its colonial rulers, and by all the well recognised indications, it will become the Third Largest Global Economy at the turn of the decade.

Describing India as the largest and mother of democracy, the Vice President said that Indian democracy is the most functional and vibrant at all levels – the village, the municipalities, the states and at the Centre. “Our level of freedom of expression is next to none and there is no tangible reflection of enforced silence,” he stressed.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh said the focus of the Government is on capacity building of officers still having 25 years of service. These officers are the ones who have the opportunity to devote the next 25 years with full energy and capability to the making of India at 2047, he said.

Dr Singh said that the officers “who are in the age group of 30s should be our main focus for capacity building as they have another 25 years to put in, before India celebrates its 100 years of independence and they are the ones blessed with the privilege to be the architects of India at 2047.”

The Vice-President unveiled an e-book on ‘National Good Governance Webinar Series’ during the event. He also inaugurated an exhibition on ‘Good Governance Practices in India- Awarded Initiatives’.