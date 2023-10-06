Civil Servants asked to follow ‘Nation First, Always’ mantra

The Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Dr Jitendra Singh has called on Civil Servants to adopt PM Modi’s mantra of “Nation First, Always First” approach to serve the Nation.

Minister was speaking at the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances’ (DARPG) 2-days 25th Regional Conference on ‘Good Governance’ concluded here last evening.

The Union Minister said, “The ‘Maximum Governance – Minimum Government’ policy has been translated into reality by Digital Empowerment of citizens. A confident India is manifest in the strides in Science & Technology, Infrastructure, Digital Empowerment of citizens “.

13 Award Winners under the PM’s Awards Scheme for Excellence in Public Administration presented their outstanding work and shared experiences

Two Thematic Policy Sessions and 9 Technical Sessions featured 35 Speakers

Senior Officers from 21 States/ UT’s participated along with 500 officers in hybrid mode

Hailing Bharat’s Amrit Kaal journey to usher in “Viksit” Bharat, Dr Singh said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Bharat is on the threshold of emerging as “Viksit” Bharat and the groundwork to achieve this target has been effectively accomplished in the course of the last nine years”.

The Union Government has taken several strides to adopt new age technologies for better delivery of Good Governance and Services to citizens and many of these practices deserve to be shared widely so that others too can emulate the same, said the Minister.

Some of these Best Practices, like Aspirational Districts, Gatishakti and Covid vaccine have turned into role models and are being cited by other countries as well, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “As we embark on this journey towards building the Atma Nirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India), we have to focus on empowering our citizens and ensure even the last person at the end of the line does not feel left out of the nation’s progress to prosperity”.

“The Regional Conferences on Good Governance serves as an important platform to transfer knowledge and practices that can be mutually beneficial”, he said.

The DARPG has organised 24 Regional Conferences in the past 9 years, 5 were held in 2022 alone. The Conferences covered the length and breadth of India – from Leh to Srinagar to Bhopal to Benguluru to Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai, to Shillong, Kohima, and Itanagar.