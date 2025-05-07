Civil and commercial flights suspended at Gwalior airport until May 9 amid security concerns

All operations of civilian and commercial aircraft have been suspended at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior until 9 May.

The airport holds strategic importance as it also serves as the Maharajpura Air Force Base of the Indian Air Force.

According to Airport Director Kashinath Yadav, all civil and commercial flight operations will remain suspended until 9 May.

The airport shares its runway with the Indian Air Force, and the decision to reserve the runway exclusively for IAF aircraft follows escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on 22 April.